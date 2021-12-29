BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $922.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

