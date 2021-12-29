Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $503.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $505.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

