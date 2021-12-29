Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.78

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 35284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
ENIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
