Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.43

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.58. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 1,920 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,598.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

