Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,486.14

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,486.14 ($33.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,558 ($34.39). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,538 ($34.12), with a volume of 45,098 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.31) to GBX 2,725 ($36.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($42.81) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,900 ($38.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($38.85).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,489.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,566.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The company has a market cap of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.99), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($504,748.96). Insiders bought 483 shares of company stock worth $1,212,336 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

