Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $476.67

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.67 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.41). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($6.15), with a volume of 57,164 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £215.73 million and a P/E ratio of 73.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £14,460 ($19,438.10). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,798.31 ($50,811.01). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

