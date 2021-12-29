Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,102 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68.

About Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.