Reviewing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 3.86 $25.18 million $1.89 21.15 First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00

First Advantage has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.05% 10.62% 1.22% First Advantage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats First Advantage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

