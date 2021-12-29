Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($16.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($45.70) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 200,131 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,574. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

