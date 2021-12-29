Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. 11,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,933. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

