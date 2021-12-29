ALLY Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $128,737.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006995 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.