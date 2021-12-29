Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,894 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $135.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

