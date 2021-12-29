Chonk (CHONK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $790.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $790.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $26.30 or 0.00055594 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.