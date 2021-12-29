Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 50,311 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

