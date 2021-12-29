Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $369.29

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.29 ($4.96) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.84). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.84), with a volume of 139,253 shares changing hands.

BRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 430 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,674.42). Insiders have bought 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $527,518 in the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

