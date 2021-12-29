Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.08. 2,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,877. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

