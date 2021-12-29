Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Centogene stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. Centogene has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -2.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centogene will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centogene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centogene by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

