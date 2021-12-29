Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Tops $40.29

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007033 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

