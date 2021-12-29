Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 32,691 shares changing hands.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

