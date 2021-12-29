Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 32,691 shares changing hands.
FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
