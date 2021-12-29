Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as low as $4.62. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 180,103 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOLT shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 512,677 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 371,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,041,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

