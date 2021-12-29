Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.48

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.48 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 37.28 ($0.50). Capita shares last traded at GBX 37.65 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,277,440 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £628.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

In other news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,934.53). Insiders bought 71,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,724 over the last 90 days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

