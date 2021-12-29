President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,736,587 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

About President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

