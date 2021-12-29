H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.70

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.89. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 67,252 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

