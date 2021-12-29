Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $226.95 million and $29.59 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

