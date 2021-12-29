Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

NYSE:TMO opened at $655.38 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

