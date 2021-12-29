PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

