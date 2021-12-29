Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research firms have commented on ESPR. Cowen cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 94,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,631. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $138.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

