-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 17,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,186. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

