WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003646 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00033105 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.67 or 0.00404380 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

