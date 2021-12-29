Hellenic Coin Tops One Day Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00314806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

