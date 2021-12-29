Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.93. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 355,056 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $472,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

