$497.60 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post $497.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.55 million and the lowest is $490.79 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

