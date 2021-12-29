Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evolus by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Evolus by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Evolus by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Evolus by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOLS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Evolus has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.40.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

