LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.35. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 339,381 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

