Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,893. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

