Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ZURVY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,649. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

