Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 837.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. 109,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,904. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

