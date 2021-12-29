Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.64

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.64 and traded as high as $29.42. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 243,019 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

