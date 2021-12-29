Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

