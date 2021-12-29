Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 163,186 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $80,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.