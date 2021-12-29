Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.07. Spok shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 91,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spok by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 238.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.