Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $417.82

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.82 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 391.30 ($5.26). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 407.80 ($5.48), with a volume of 361,710 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Greg Lock acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,403,414.44).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

