LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.87

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.87 ($5.89) and traded as low as GBX 422 ($5.67). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.85), with a volume of 2,836 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £442.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 437.64.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

