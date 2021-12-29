Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,658.69

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,658.69 ($49.18) and traded as low as GBX 3,644 ($48.99). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,661 ($49.21), with a volume of 18,691 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXS. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.80) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.30) to GBX 3,150 ($42.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.89) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,051.60 ($41.02).

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,680.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,661.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.