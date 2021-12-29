Tokenbox Price Reaches $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $202,368.55 and approximately $2,833.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

