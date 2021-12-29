Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.83

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 14510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.37.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

