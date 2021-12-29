Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 5,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 342,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

