Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $234.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, an expected decline in Data Center Group sales hurt second-quarter revenues. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain challenges is likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results.”

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $216.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

