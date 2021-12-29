Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.98. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 7,127 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.