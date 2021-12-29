Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 81,215 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.7066 per share. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. FMR LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,553,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,414,000 after buying an additional 400,190 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

